Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.67. 2,960,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,893. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

