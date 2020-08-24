Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $182.53. The company had a trading volume of 921,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.88. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

