Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $395.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,563. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.94 and its 200 day moving average is $377.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.