Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 15,112 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16,979.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

NYSE:BABA traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,450,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $702.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $276.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

