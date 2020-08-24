Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 7,836.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,106.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,500,000.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $36.12. 556,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,266. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

