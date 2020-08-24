Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 113.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. 349,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

