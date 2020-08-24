Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

BDX stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.95. 903,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,117. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

