Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 49,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $353.79. 651,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.16. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

