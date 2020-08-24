Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after buying an additional 320,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $129.84. 45,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

