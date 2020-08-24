Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,617.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,231,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.22. 2,526,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,160. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.