Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

TSM traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.90. 6,399,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

