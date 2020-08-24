Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 72,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

