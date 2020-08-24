Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after buying an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $103.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

