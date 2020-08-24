Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $65.16. 252,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

