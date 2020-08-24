Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Steris by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Steris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.12. 302,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,064. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.48. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.