Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,794 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2,371.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 73,245 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. 235,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39.

