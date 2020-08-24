Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,307 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. 275,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

