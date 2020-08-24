Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.76. 1,721,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,767. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

