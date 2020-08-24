Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 18,435 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,421,000 after buying an additional 183,360 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDL remained flat at $$25.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.41.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.