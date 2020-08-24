Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 7,834 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 155,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. 401,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

