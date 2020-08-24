Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tilray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,024,041.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

TLRY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. 5,870,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.