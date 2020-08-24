Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Sanmina worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 95.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SANM opened at $27.22 on Monday. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,274,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at $27,060,971.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

