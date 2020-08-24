Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,336,522 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,336,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.