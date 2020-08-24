Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $138.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $119.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

