Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $80.02 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $80,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $12.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.55. 34,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,188. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

