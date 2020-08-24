Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.58. 23,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.