Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,775 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. CX Institutional increased its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.73 on Monday, hitting $205.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,440. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.