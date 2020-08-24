Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 650 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 139,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.81. 83,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

