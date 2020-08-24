Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,808 shares of company stock valued at $52,570,861. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.64. 94,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $138.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

