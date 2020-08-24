Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, Bitfinex and LBank. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $439,599.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,692,348,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,204,521 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Bitfinex, Huobi, LBank, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.