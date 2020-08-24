Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Prologis posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prologis to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

PLD opened at $103.04 on Monday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 338.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 906,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,482,000 after buying an additional 59,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

