Prometeus Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00009938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $971,791.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

