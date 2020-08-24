QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $53,301.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $53,301.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00127826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.15 or 0.01723187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00151231 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

