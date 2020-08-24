Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $576,948.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.34 or 0.05734396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014195 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

