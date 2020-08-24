Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001065 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00033534 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00034859 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.01506930 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,932,615 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

