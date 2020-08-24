QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $10.39. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $19.35 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05699124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

