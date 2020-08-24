Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 323,736 Shares

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 323,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$621,605.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 801,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,539,413.29.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,756.30.

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$79,255.02.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$97,045.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$596,864.39.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,254. Quarterhill Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of $230.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.80.

QTRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.