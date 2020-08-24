QunQun Hits 24-Hour Volume of $143,880.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $143,880.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.61 or 0.05747841 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014336 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

