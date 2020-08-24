QYNO (QNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $506.20

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, QYNO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $506.20 and approximately $40.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

