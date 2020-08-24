QYNO (QNO) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $379.78 and $40.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.