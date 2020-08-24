Radium Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00006424 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Radium has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $17,461.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00032426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000452 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,102,838 coins and its circulating supply is 4,081,337 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

