Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,651 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 440.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 100.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $80.73 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,343 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

