Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,572 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

