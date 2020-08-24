Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,633 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

