Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,280 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $141.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $141.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $6,752,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,605,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $769,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,069.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,443 shares of company stock worth $21,082,017 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

