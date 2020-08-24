Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IPG Photonics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $2,133,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,790.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,243. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $184.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

