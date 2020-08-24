Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.