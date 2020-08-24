Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,711 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $153.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $155.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.