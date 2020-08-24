Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,555 Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 352,072 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

