Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,744 Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and have sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

